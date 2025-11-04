Alicia Keys’ New Book on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Grammy winner Alicia Keys delves into the creation of her Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen, in an excerpt from the upcoming book. The hit musical, which has garnered two Tony Awards, tells the story of a girl coming-of-age in New York in the ’90s. Keys shares the frustration that inspired the musical and the behind-the-scenes journey of bringing it to Broadway over 13 years. The story is loosely based on Keys’ experiences growing up in Manhattan Plaza, highlighting themes of community, identity, and family. Hell’s Kitchen: Behind the Dream will be released on November 11.

You can read the full article from PlayBill.com here.

🚨 @aliciakeys returns to Broadway for two special nights of post-show performances November 20 & 21! 🔥 🎹💜 #HellsKitchenBway



Be sure to grab your #EncoreSessions tickets and VIP packages before they sell out: https://t.co/JOrgEQTJ7s pic.twitter.com/qhqHdDGjOZ — HELL'S KITCHEN: Alicia Keys’ Hit Broadway Musical (@HellsKitchenBwy) November 2, 2025