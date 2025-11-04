Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that star quarterback C.J. Stroud has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following a hit sustained early in the second quarter of Sunday’s 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. Stroud was removed from the game and did not return, marking a major setback for a Texans team fighting to stay competitive in the AFC South race.

“I spoke to him last night,” Ryans told reporters. “He’s feeling a little bit better. We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses.” Under league rules, Stroud must clear a multi-step process before returning to play, including being symptom-free through at least two practices and receiving clearance from an independent neurologist.

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Texans’ offense struggled without their franchise quarterback, managing only field goals after his exit. Backup Davis Mills was unable to generate much momentum against Denver’s improving defense, and the team’s play-calling in the final minutes of regulation sparked criticism.

With the score tied at 15 and just over a minute remaining, Houston opted to pass on first down instead of running the ball to force the Broncos to use their remaining timeouts. The quick three-and-out, which consumed just 14 seconds, allowed Denver enough time to move into field-goal range and seal the win as time expired.

Safety Justin Simmons and other Broncos players later suggested the Texans should have played for overtime. Instead, Houston’s late-game mismanagement and the loss of Stroud have raised questions heading into a pivotal stretch of their season.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud Enters Concussion Protocol After Loss to Broncos was originally published on theboxhouston.com