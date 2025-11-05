Listen Live
News

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes get out the vote in Cypress.
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Governor Greg Abbott stirred conversation online after posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he would “impose a 100 percent tariff” on anyone moving from New York City to Texas. The remark, made Monday night, appeared to be a teasing response to the growing number of New Yorkers relocating to the Lone Star State.

Abbott’s post came on the eve of New York City’s mayoral election, where Democrat Zohran Mamdani leads in the polls against independent candidate and former governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa. While Abbott didn’t elaborate on his statement, it quickly drew attention from both supporters and critics, many of whom debated whether he was joking or making a broader point about migration trends and policy differences between states.

In economic terms, a tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods or services. It’s typically used in international trade to make foreign products more expensive than domestic ones.

For the record, individuals can’t be “taxed” for moving between U.S. states.

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Joe Carmouche & Friends at Dirty Shirley's
Events

Joe Carmouche & Friends Live at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 8

Verizon's How Sweet The Sound 2010 - Charlotte
Faith & Fame

Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

hc031124transpoprojects
Local

One Of The Largest TxDOT Projects Through Downtown

2024 National Urban League Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards Gala
Politics

VOTE: Roland Martin: “Our Haters Are Checked In”!

Our Favorite Moments MUTS 2025
35 Items
Entertainment

Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025

Photo of D'ANGELO
Entertainment

D’Angelo’s Celebration of Life Set

St. Jude Walk/Run
Wellness

Study: Walking Pace Matters For Health Benefits

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close