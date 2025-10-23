B-Side Bangers: Al Green

Ginny Winn

Showing love to the icons of Black music while they’re still here to receive their proverbial flowers is what we strive to accomplish in our goal with the B-Side Bangers series.

Thankfully, not only does living legend Al Green fit the bill to a tee, the critically-acclaimed “Last Of The Great Soul Singers” is also celebrating an anniversary this week as he commemorates an astounding 52 years since the release of his classic fifth studio album, I’m Still in Love with You, on October 23, 1972.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Donny Hathaway

Spawning three hit singles with “Look What You Done for Me,” the fan-favorite “Love and Happiness” and timeless title track “I’m Still in Love with You,” Green officially solidified his legend status with this album just half-a-decade into his career — his previous effort released only nine months prior, Let’s Stay Together, could arguably be considered the breakthrough. A mainstay on each update to Rolling Stone Magazine‘s coveted “500 Greatest Albums Of All Time” list, I’m Still In Love With You was both a success during its time —it topped the R&B Album chart for the entirety of December 1972 — and, as we can see today, the handful of decades that’ve followed.

Following in the B-Side Bangers tradition, we dug through the crates to find Al Green gems that don’t often get the love they so rightfully deserve. The 79-year-old Arkansas native has released an astounding body of work over the past six decades, including 29 studio albums — oftentimes he’d even drop twice a year — and just as many compilation LPs filled top to bottom with hits. Of the many soul classics within that collection, you better believe we found some serious deep cuts to put you all onto as well. Enjoy the selection!

Keep scrolling to hear some of the best songs behind the hits when it comes to R&B legend Al Green in this special edition of “B-Side Bangers”:

1. “I’ll Be Good To You” (1967)

Album: Back Up Train





2. “Gotta Find A New World” (1969)

Album: Green Is Blues





3. “Right Now, Right Now” (1971)

Album: Al Green Gets Next to You







4. “What Is This Feeling” (1972)

Album: Let’s Stay Together



5. “One of These Good Old Days” (1972)

Album: I’m Still in Love with You



6. “Have You Been Making Out O.K.” (1973)

Album: Call Me



7. “Free At Last” (1973)

Album: Call Me





8. “I’m Hooked On You” (1974)

Album: Al Green Explores Your Mind





9. “Let’s Get Married” (Lifted from the 1973 album Livin’ for You)

Album: Al Green’s Greatest Hits (1975)





10. “The Love Sermon” (1975)

Album: Al Green Is Love

11. “Always” (1976)

Album: Full Of Fire





12. “Happy” (1976)

Album: Have A Good Time





13. “All N All” (1977)

Album: The Belle Album



14. “King Of All” (1978)

Album: Truth N’ Time





15. “I Have a Friend Above All Others” (1980)

Album: The Lord Will Make a Way

16. “When Love Rules” (1981)

Album: Higher Plane





17. “Morningstar” (1982)

Album: Precious Lord





18. “I Just Can’t Make It By Myself” (1983)

Album: I’ll Rise Again





19. “It Feels Like Christmas” (1983)

Album: White Christmas





20. “Never Met Nobody Like You” (1984)

Album: Trust In God

21. “I Feel Like Going On” (1985)

Album: He Is the Light





22. “Yield Not To Temptation” (1987)

Album: Soul Survivor





23. “Tryin’ to Do the Best I Can” (1989)

Album: I Get Joy





24. “Again” (1992)

Album: Love Is Reality



25. “One Love” (1993)

Album: Don’t Look Back





26. “Could This Be The Love” (produced by DeVante Swing) [1995]

Album: Your Heart’s in Good Hands





27. “You” (2003)

Album: I Can’t Stop





28. “Real Love” (2005)

Album: Everything’s OK





29. “No One Like You” (2008)

Album: Lay It Down





30. “Everybody Hurts (R.E.M. Cover)” (2024)

Album: Non-Album Single

B-Side Bangers: Al Green was originally published on blackamericaweb.com