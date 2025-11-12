Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Attend Connecticut Sun v Atlanta Dream
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On this day (Nov. 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. With the motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” the ladies of SGRho have exemplified excellence in every field, including music.

RELATED: Sigma Gamma Rho Honors 2025 Inductees for Excellence and Local Impact

Among its 100,000+ members worldwide are some notable figures in the music industry, from R&B to Gospel to Hip-Hop. In honor of Sigma Gamma Rho’s Founders’ Day, here is a playlist featuring some of our favorite poodles!

The article, Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho, was originally posted on foxync.com

1. Martha Reeves

2. Marilyn McCoo

3. Maysa

4. Fantasia

5. Kelly Price

6. Brownstone

Note: The current lineup that was initiated includes Nicci Gilbert, Arin Jackson, and Teisha Brown

7. Marsha Ambrosius

8. MC Lyte

9. DJ Spinderella (of Salt N Pepa)

10. LaTavia Roberson (Formerly of Destiny’s Child)

11. Jekalyn Carr

12. Maranda Curtis

13. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

14. Tasha Page-Lockhart

Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

Scarface Bday
Events

Scarface: 55th Birthday Bash | Nov. 14th at Bayou Music Center

Sports

HBCU Caught Up In Latest College Basketball Gambling & Fixed Games Investigation

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Reggae King Ruled the Dance Floor in ’81

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Hidden Disco Gem You Sleep On!

16 Items
Pop Culture

2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About

11 Items
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close