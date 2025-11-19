Usher Sues Producer, Business Associates
Usher is suing his music producers and their attorney over a loan he gave them for a restaurant that never opened. The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County, involves Bryan-Michael Cox, Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes, and Alcide Honoré. The group proposed opening a restaurant called Homage ATL in Buckhead, but Usher ended up loaning them $1.7 million. The singer did not want to be an investor in the project.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Usher sues producer, business associates over Buckhead restaurant loan https://t.co/qf3PziuTIn— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 18, 2025
Bryan‑Michael Cox clears up everything with this social media post.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
More from Majic 102.1