Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Usher is suing his music producers and their attorney over a loan he gave them for a restaurant that never opened. The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County, involves Bryan-Michael Cox, Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes, and Alcide Honoré. The group proposed opening a restaurant called Homage ATL in Buckhead, but Usher ended up loaning them $1.7 million. The singer did not want to be an investor in the project.

Usher sues producer, business associates over Buckhead restaurant loan https://t.co/qf3PziuTIn — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 18, 2025

Bryan‑Michael Cox clears up everything with this social media post.