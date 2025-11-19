Listen Live
Usher Sues Producer, Business Associates

Usher Sues Bryan‑Michael Cox Over Failed $1.7M Buckhead Restaurant Loan

Published on November 19, 2025

Billboard Live Music Summit
Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Usher is suing his music producers and their attorney over a loan he gave them for a restaurant that never opened. The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County, involves Bryan-Michael Cox, Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes, and Alcide Honoré. The group proposed opening a restaurant called Homage ATL in Buckhead, but Usher ended up loaning them $1.7 million. The singer did not want to be an investor in the project.

Bryan‑Michael Cox clears up everything with this social media post.

