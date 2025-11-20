Battle Red Time As Texans Play Bills Tonight

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

The Texans are taking the field for Thursday Night Football. Houston will host the Buffalo Bills tonight at NRG Stadium– The Houston Texans will be without their starting quarterback tonight for a third straight game. CJ Stroud still hasn’t cleared the NFL concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the visiting Buffalo Bills. Stroud practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday, but he hasn’t progressed enough to suit up on a short week. Jalen will also be out. ESPN reports that Stroud is expected to be available to play against the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 13. Kickoff at NRG Stadium is at 7:15 this evening. In other news, the team has claimed linebacker Damone Clark off waivers from the Cowboys, signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad and waived kicker Matthew Wright. The Texans sit third in the AFC South at 5-and-5.

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Rockets Defeat Cavaliers

The Rockets extended their win streak to five. Houston toppled the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-104 at Rocket Arena. Alperen Sengun led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Durant chipped in 20 points as the Rockets improved to 10-and-3. They return home to host the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night.

Source: ALTAN GOCHER / Getty

Houston Lands Four-Star Hoops Commit

Kelvin Sampson and Houston are adding a major playmaker to their 2026 recruiting class. Four-star center Arafan Diane announced his commitment to the Cougars on Wednesday. He chose Houston over a final five that included Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Virginia. The seven-footer from Iowa is considered as arguably the most physically dominant high school player in the country. Diane is ESPN’s second-ranked center and 21st-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.