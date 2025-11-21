Listen Live
No Real ID? $18 Travel Fee

TSA proposes fee for airline travelers without an acceptable form of ID

Published on November 20, 2025

FAA Targets 40 "High-Volume" US Airports For Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty

A new proposal by the Transportation Security Administration could require airline passengers without a REAL ID or passport to pay an $18 fee for identity verification at biometric kiosks. The system would allow access to TSA checkpoints for 10 days after payment. Travelers who do not use the new system may face extra screenings or denial of entry. The proposal aims to streamline security processes, but details on implementation and limitations are still unclear. Public comments on the proposal are being accepted.

