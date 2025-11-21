No Real ID? $18 Travel Fee

Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty

A new proposal by the Transportation Security Administration could require airline passengers without a REAL ID or passport to pay an $18 fee for identity verification at biometric kiosks. The system would allow access to TSA checkpoints for 10 days after payment. Travelers who do not use the new system may face extra screenings or denial of entry. The proposal aims to streamline security processes, but details on implementation and limitations are still unclear. Public comments on the proposal are being accepted.

