Stream Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun Tour

Veeps and Erykah Badu Announces Special Performances of "Mama's Gun" To Celebrate Album's 25th Anniversary

Published on November 20, 2025

Erykah Badu In Concert
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

VEEPS will present Erykah Badu: Mama’s Gun | Live from King’s Theater on December 6, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary. Fans can enjoy an intimate performance as Badu performs the album in its entirety with her unique style and storytelling. Tickets are available for $19.99 in advance and $24.99 on the day of the show, with free access for VEEPS All Access Subscribers. The global livestream will be available for on-demand replay for ticket holders after the live broadcast.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

