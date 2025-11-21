Listen Live
Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Cemented with Walk of Fame Star

Chadwick Boseman's indelible mark on Hollywood immortalized with a star on the legendary Walk of Fame.

Published on November 21, 2025

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Hollywood Boulevard was filled with emotion and celebration on Thursday as the late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on what was officially declared “Chadwick Boseman Day,” brought together family, friends, and fans to pay tribute to the actor’s extraordinary legacy.

The event featured heartfelt speeches from some of Boseman’s closest collaborators and loved ones. Viola Davis, who starred alongside him in the Oscar-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, reflected on his profound impact. “I have to believe that Chadwick is still alive,” Davis said, her voice trembling with emotion. She described him as a “mighty elixir” who inspired deeper meaning in her work and life. “This star shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven,” she concluded.


Ryan Coogler, the visionary director of Black Panther, shared personal anecdotes about Boseman’s leadership, generosity, and humor. Fighting back tears, Coogler recounted a story of Boseman sneaking past Hollywood elites during a press tour to discuss their future collaboration on Black Panther. “When I think of Chadwick Boseman, I think of three things: leadership, teaching, and generosity,” Coogler said. “He was an incredible leader.”

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered a moving tribute to her late husband. “Chad, today we recognize a lifetime of artistry. You lived with honor and walked in truth,” she said. She invited Boseman’s brothers, Derrick and Kevin, to join her in unveiling the star, cementing his legacy as a hero and icon.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Michael B. Jordan, who stood in solidarity with the Boseman family. Fans gathered to celebrate the actor who brought to life iconic roles such as T’Challa in Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall.

Chadwick Boseman’s star now shines brightly on the Walk of Fame, a lasting tribute to a man whose artistry and spirit continue to inspire generations.

Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Cemented with Walk of Fame Star was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

