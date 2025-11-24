Houston Weather For Thanksgiving Week

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

The KHOU 11 Weather Team has issued a Weather Impact Alert for Monday, Nov. 23, due to the potential for isolated severe storms as a powerful storm system moves across Texas. Warm and humid conditions ahead of the system could lead to severe storms, especially in Central and Northeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 severe weather risk for the Houston metro area, with the potential for isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The storms are expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, with the cold front arriving overnight. After the storms pass, calmer and cooler weather is expected for the rest of the week, just in time for Thanksgiving gatherings.

