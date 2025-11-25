Yolanda Adams Makes Broadway Debut

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams has made her Broadway debut in Alicia Keys’ Tony-winning musical, “Hell’s Kitchen,” stepping into the role of Miss Liza Jane. Adams will alternate the part with Tony winner Kecia Lewis through December and into January 2026. Adams expressed gratitude and excitement for the opportunity, fulfilling a long-held dream of performing on Broadway. Her addition to the production highlights the intersection of pop, gospel, and theatre, bringing a new audience to the stage and showcasing Broadway’s embrace of artists who bridge sacred and secular stages. Fans can follow Adams’ journey on social media as she prepares for each show with essentials like lashes, soursop drops, raw honey, and Lays potato chips.

Tonight was one for the record books. So grateful for this moment. pic.twitter.com/655Zv0Y4WL — Yolanda Adams (@YolandaAdams) November 22, 2025