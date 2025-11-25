A List of Turkey Giveaways in the Houston Area
The holiday season is all about the spirit of giving, a time when communities come together to support, uplift, and share with one another. In Houston, that generosity shines even brighter as many organizations, churches, and local groups host turkey giveaways to ensure families have what they need for a warm and joyful Thanksgiving meal. These events not only provide food, but also bring people together, reminding us that compassion, unity, and kindness are at the heart of the holidays.
Scroll below for a list of local turkey giveaways in the Houston area.
RED ROOSTER
Date: November 25, 2025
Address: 13334 Almeda Road
Time: 11am
TEDDI TUESDAY
Date: November 25, 2025
Address: 8390 Westheimer Rd
Time: 10 AM – 12 PM
SILVERLAKE CHURCH
Date: November 25, 2025
Address: 1865 Cullen Blvd. Pearland, TX
Time: 9 AM – 1 PM
