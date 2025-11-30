Listen Live
Tiffany Haddish Got Married

Tiffany Haddish Finally Revealed Who She Married

Published on November 30, 2025

PEOPLE And InStyle Drive-By F1 Party
Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Tiffany Haddish sparked speculation about a secret marriage after revealing she had tied the knot, leading fans to guess at potential partners. However, Haddish clarified that the ceremony was a self-wedding dedicated to honoring her own needs and growth. The event, featured in her docuseries, has helped her set boundaries in dating and prioritize financial responsibility, emphasizing the importance of a good credit score in potential partners. This commitment to herself stems from a reflection on past relationships and is shaping her approach to romance and holiday plans, with Haddish opting for a solo trip to the Bahamas this Thanksgiving.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tiffany Haddish announces her marriage, easing her dating life. Read more: <a href="https://t.co/WlxeBxeFux">https://t.co/WlxeBxeFux</a> <a href="https://t.co/ribg1iIbUQ">pic.twitter.com/ribg1iIbUQ</a></p>&mdash; Complex (@Complex) <a href="https://twitter.com/Complex/status/1994511802688753703?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 28, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

