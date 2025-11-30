Tiffany Haddish Got Married

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Tiffany Haddish sparked speculation about a secret marriage after revealing she had tied the knot, leading fans to guess at potential partners. However, Haddish clarified that the ceremony was a self-wedding dedicated to honoring her own needs and growth. The event, featured in her docuseries, has helped her set boundaries in dating and prioritize financial responsibility, emphasizing the importance of a good credit score in potential partners. This commitment to herself stems from a reflection on past relationships and is shaping her approach to romance and holiday plans, with Haddish opting for a solo trip to the Bahamas this Thanksgiving.

