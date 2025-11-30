New Frank Ocean Coming?

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

Frank Ocean has hinted at a potential return to the music scene with a rare on-camera admission of working on a new album. In a recent clip, the elusive singer revealed that he has made a whole album in Japan, sparking excitement among fans. Known for his unpredictable public presence, Frank’s acknowledgment of a completed project suggests a deliberate retreat and a new creative direction. While details remain scarce, the update signals a possible end to the long wait for new music from the acclaimed artist.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="zxx" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/ynyuaAWkKZ">https://t.co/ynyuaAWkKZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/7t4TLKxeoT">pic.twitter.com/7t4TLKxeoT</a></p>— HOT 97 (@HOT97) <a href="https://twitter.com/HOT97/status/1994414350463844853?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 28, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js