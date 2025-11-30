Time To Break Out The Coats

Source: KG Smooth / KG Smooth

After a warmer Saturday, cooler than average temperatures are expected in Houston for the upcoming week. Monday’s high will struggle to reach 50°F, with most of the day in the 40s. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s, marking the first time since November 11th that Houston has experienced temperatures in the 30s.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">HAPPENING NOW <br>TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS <br>FEEDER FLOODING 45 N FRWY IN NORTH HOUSTON <a href="https://twitter.com/abc13houston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abc13houston</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TxStormChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TxStormChasers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/spann?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spann</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/houwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#houwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/htx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#htx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TXWX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TXWX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hounews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hounews</a> <a href="https://t.co/LrzZ8PxSxo">pic.twitter.com/LrzZ8PxSxo</a></p>— Storm Chaser Houston (@StormChaserHTX) <a href="https://twitter.com/StormChaserHTX/status/1995054851408241127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 30, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



