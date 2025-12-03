AV Daily Power Point “Look Up”

Life often presents us with mountains that seem insurmountable. In those moments, it’s natural to look around frantically for help. But the psalmist offers us a different perspective – look up instead.

These verses aren’t just poetic; they’re a powerful reminder of where our true help lies. When we lift our eyes to God, we’re acknowledging His immense power and love. He’s not just any helper; He’s the Creator of everything we see and beyond.

Consider this: the same God who formed mountains and stars cares deeply about your struggles. Whether you’re facing health issues, relationship troubles, or feeling lost, your help comes from the Lord. He’s not distant or uninterested. He’s right there, ready to assist, guide, and comfort.

Today, whatever challenge you’re facing, remember to look up first. Your help isn’t just coming; it’s already here, in the form of a loving Father who moves heaven and earth for you.

Ask Yourself