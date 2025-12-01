Coco Jones to Open Super Bowl 2026 Pregame Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Super Bowl pregame show will feature performances by Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile performing “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deaf performers Fred Beam and Julian Ortiz will sign the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” respectively. The halftime show will include a multilingual signing program led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. The performances will be broadcast on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock, showcasing a diverse lineup of talented artists.

The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by deaf performing artist Fred Beam in American Sign Language. Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.”

In a historic first, the halftime show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances for the pregame and halftime shows will be presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

Jones is an R&B star who won a Grammy in the best R&B performance category for her song “ICU” in 2024 and released her debut album “Why Not More?” which is nominated for best R&B album at next year’s ceremony. She also stars as Hilary Banks on Peacock’s television series “Bel-Air,” entering its last season.