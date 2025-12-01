Best Records of Their Careers

Listen Live
Here are 11 solid, widely-accepted, non-controversial examples where a band had a huge breakthrough album and then a significantly weaker follow-up, either critically, commercially, or both.


1. Boston
Breakthrough: Boston (1976) – one of the biggest debut albums of all time.
Follow-up: Don’t Look Back (1978) – big first-week sales, but widely seen as rushed, repetitive and a step down.

2. The Cars
Breakthrough: The Cars (1978) – new-wave/classic-rock landmark.
Follow-up: Candy-O (1979) – respected today, but didn’t match the debut’s impact or sales.


3. The Knack
Breakthrough:  Get the Knack (1979) – “My Sharona” mania.
Follow-up: …But the Little Girls Understand (1980) – heavy backlash, steep drop in popularity.


4. Bad Company
Breakthrough:  Bad Company (1974) – massive, era-defining debut.
Follow-up: Straight Shooter (1975) – successful but considered less exciting and had far less cultural impact.


5. The Stone Roses
Breakthrough:  The Stone Roses (1989) – legendary debut.
Follow-up:  Second Coming (1994) – long delay, mixed response, momentum gone.
(Technically U.K. alt-rock, but classic-rock radio staples.)



6. Meat Loaf
Breakthrough:  Bat Out of Hell (1977) – all-time bestseller.
Follow-up:  Dead Ringer (1981) – far lower sales; couldn’t replicate the phenomenon.

7. Asia
Breakthrough:  Asia (1982) – huge MTV/FM radio debut.
Follow-up:  Alpha (1983) – failed to maintain the gigantic hype.



8. Blue Öyster Cult
Breakthrough:  Agents of Fortune (1976) – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”
Follow-up:  Spectres (1977) – had a cult hit (“Godzilla”) but commercially and critically fell off.


9. Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Breakthrough:  A New World Record (1976) – huge jump in popularity.
Follow-up:  Out of the Blue (1977) – a fan favorite today but at the time received mixed reviews and didn’t expand their audience as expected.



10. Santana
Breakthrough:  Santana (1969) – enormous impact after Woodstock.
Follow-up:  Abraxas (1970) – now considered a masterpiece, but its initial reception and sales were slower than expected after the breakout.
(Important nuance: It’s revered today, but historically did underperform early.)



11. Mötley Crüe 
Breakthrough:  Dr. Feelgood (1989) – their peak.
Follow-up:  Mötley Crüe (1994, with John Corabi) – drastic commercial drop and far less visibility.

