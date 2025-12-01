Best Records of Their Careers

Here are 11 solid, widely-accepted, non-controversial examples where a band had a huge breakthrough album and then a significantly weaker follow-up, either critically, commercially, or both.





1. Boston

Breakthrough: Boston (1976) – one of the biggest debut albums of all time.

Follow-up: Don’t Look Back (1978) – big first-week sales, but widely seen as rushed, repetitive and a step down.



2. The Cars

Breakthrough: The Cars (1978) – new-wave/classic-rock landmark.

Follow-up: Candy-O (1979) – respected today, but didn’t match the debut’s impact or sales.



3. The Knack

Breakthrough: Get the Knack (1979) – “My Sharona” mania.

Follow-up: …But the Little Girls Understand (1980) – heavy backlash, steep drop in popularity.







4. Bad Company

Breakthrough: Bad Company (1974) – massive, era-defining debut.

Follow-up: Straight Shooter (1975) – successful but considered less exciting and had far less cultural impact.





5. The Stone Roses

Breakthrough: The Stone Roses (1989) – legendary debut.

Follow-up: Second Coming (1994) – long delay, mixed response, momentum gone.

(Technically U.K. alt-rock, but classic-rock radio staples.)







6. Meat Loaf

Breakthrough: Bat Out of Hell (1977) – all-time bestseller.

Follow-up: Dead Ringer (1981) – far lower sales; couldn’t replicate the phenomenon.



7. Asia

Breakthrough: Asia (1982) – huge MTV/FM radio debut.

Follow-up: Alpha (1983) – failed to maintain the gigantic hype.







8. Blue Öyster Cult

Breakthrough: Agents of Fortune (1976) – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

Follow-up: Spectres (1977) – had a cult hit (“Godzilla”) but commercially and critically fell off.

