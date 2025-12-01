Best Records of Their Careers
Here are 11 solid, widely-accepted, non-controversial examples where a band had a huge breakthrough album and then a significantly weaker follow-up, either critically, commercially, or both.
1. Boston
Breakthrough: Boston (1976) – one of the biggest debut albums of all time.
Follow-up: Don’t Look Back (1978) – big first-week sales, but widely seen as rushed, repetitive and a step down.
2. The Cars
Breakthrough: The Cars (1978) – new-wave/classic-rock landmark.
Follow-up: Candy-O (1979) – respected today, but didn’t match the debut’s impact or sales.
3. The Knack
Breakthrough: Get the Knack (1979) – “My Sharona” mania.
Follow-up: …But the Little Girls Understand (1980) – heavy backlash, steep drop in popularity.
4. Bad Company
Breakthrough: Bad Company (1974) – massive, era-defining debut.
Follow-up: Straight Shooter (1975) – successful but considered less exciting and had far less cultural impact.
5. The Stone Roses
Breakthrough: The Stone Roses (1989) – legendary debut.
Follow-up: Second Coming (1994) – long delay, mixed response, momentum gone.
(Technically U.K. alt-rock, but classic-rock radio staples.)
6. Meat Loaf
Breakthrough: Bat Out of Hell (1977) – all-time bestseller.
Follow-up: Dead Ringer (1981) – far lower sales; couldn’t replicate the phenomenon.
7. Asia
Breakthrough: Asia (1982) – huge MTV/FM radio debut.
Follow-up: Alpha (1983) – failed to maintain the gigantic hype.
8. Blue Öyster Cult
Breakthrough: Agents of Fortune (1976) – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”
Follow-up: Spectres (1977) – had a cult hit (“Godzilla”) but commercially and critically fell off.
9. Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Breakthrough: A New World Record (1976) – huge jump in popularity.
Follow-up: Out of the Blue (1977) – a fan favorite today but at the time received mixed reviews and didn’t expand their audience as expected.
10. Santana
Breakthrough: Santana (1969) – enormous impact after Woodstock.
Follow-up: Abraxas (1970) – now considered a masterpiece, but its initial reception and sales were slower than expected after the breakout.
(Important nuance: It’s revered today, but historically did underperform early.)
11. Mötley Crüe
Breakthrough: Dr. Feelgood (1989) – their peak.
Follow-up: Mötley Crüe (1994, with John Corabi) – drastic commercial drop and far less visibility.
The post Best Records of Their Careers appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.
Best Records of Their Careers was originally published on houstonseagle.com