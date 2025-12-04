Ice Cold Hollywood: Alpha Phi Alpha Men in Entertainment

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If your timeline is flooded with Black and Gold today, you know exactly what time it is. It is a celebration of excellence, brotherhood, and a legacy that has stood the test of time for over a century. Today, we tip our hats to the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, as they celebrate another year of leading the way.

The story began on a cold Tuesday—December 4, 1906—on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Seven visionaries, known as the “Seven Jewels,” came together to form a bond that would transcend their college years. They established the very first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity for African American men, laying a foundation built on manly deeds, scholarship, and love for all mankind. Since that historic day, the fraternity has been a training ground for some of the most influential leaders, activists, and thinkers in our history.

When we talk about the impact of Alpha Phi Alpha, it is easy to focus heavily on the civil rights giants and political trailblazers who have proudly worn the letters. But the spirit of the fraternity reaches far beyond the podium or the courtroom. It extends right into the heart of our culture—on the big screen, in concert halls, and across the airwaves. From legendary jazz musicians to Hollywood heavyweights, the brothers of this illustrious organization have always known how to command a spotlight. In honor of Founders’ Day, we are shining a light on the entertainers who represent the Black and Gold with style, talent, and undeniable influence.