Ice Cold Hollywood: Alpha Phi Alpha Men in Entertainment
- Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity for African American men, founded in 1906.
- Fraternity has produced influential leaders, activists, and entertainers in various fields.
- Honoring Founders' Day by highlighting members who have made significant contributions in entertainment.
If your timeline is flooded with Black and Gold today, you know exactly what time it is. It is a celebration of excellence, brotherhood, and a legacy that has stood the test of time for over a century. Today, we tip our hats to the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, as they celebrate another year of leading the way.
The story began on a cold Tuesday—December 4, 1906—on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Seven visionaries, known as the “Seven Jewels,” came together to form a bond that would transcend their college years. They established the very first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity for African American men, laying a foundation built on manly deeds, scholarship, and love for all mankind. Since that historic day, the fraternity has been a training ground for some of the most influential leaders, activists, and thinkers in our history.
When we talk about the impact of Alpha Phi Alpha, it is easy to focus heavily on the civil rights giants and political trailblazers who have proudly worn the letters. But the spirit of the fraternity reaches far beyond the podium or the courtroom. It extends right into the heart of our culture—on the big screen, in concert halls, and across the airwaves. From legendary jazz musicians to Hollywood heavyweights, the brothers of this illustrious organization have always known how to command a spotlight. In honor of Founders’ Day, we are shining a light on the entertainers who represent the Black and Gold with style, talent, and undeniable influence.
Gerald Albright – Jazz saxophonist, initiated through Iota Chi chapter at the University of Redlands
Jerry Butler – Singer/songwriter, former lead of The Impressions, initiated through Xi Lambda alumni chapter in Chicago
Donny Hathaway – Singer/songwriter/arranger, initiated through Beta chapter at Howard University
Lionel Richie – Singer, former member of The Commodores, American Idol judge, initiated through Alpha Nu Lambda alumni chapter in Tuskegee, AL.
Yahya Abdul Mateen II – Actor best known for Candyman, The Get Down, and Watchmen, initiated through Alpha Epsilon chapter at the University of California, Berkeley
Darryl M. Bell – Actor, best known as “Ron” on A Different World, initiated through Delta Zeta chapter at Syracuse University.
Rusty Cundieff – Actor, writer & director, best known for Tales from the Hood, Fear of a Black Hat, and Chappelle’s Show, initiated through Alpha Delta chapter at the University of Southern California (USC)
Andra Fuller – Actor, best known for Black Jesus and True To The Game, initiated through Tau Alpha chapter at Baylor University
Omari Hardwick – Actor, best known for Saved, Dark Blue, The A-Team, and Power, initiated through Zeta Pi chapter at the University of Georgia
Hill Harper – Actor, best known for The Good Doctor and CSI: NY, author of Letters to a Young Brother, initiated through Kappa Phi Lambda alumni chapter in Columbia, MD
Adrian Holmes – Actor, best known as “Uncle Phil” on Bel-Air, initiated through Tau Epsilon Lambda alumni chapter in Columbia County, GA
Christian Keyes – Actor & singer, best known for Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Let’s Stay Together, and Moonlight, initiated through Zeta Beta chapter at Ferris State University
Joseph C. Phillips – Actor, best known for The Cosby Show, General Hospital, and Strictly Business, initiated through Iota Zeta Lambda alumni chapter in Compton, CA
Tim Reid – Actor, best known for WKRP in Cincinnati, Sister, Sister, and That ’70s Show, initiated through Eta Lambda alumni chapter in Atlanta, GA
Keenan Ivory Wayans – Actor/comedian/writer/director, best known for In Living Color, A Low Down Dirty Shame, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, and more, initiated through Gamma Phi chapter at Tuskegee University
Tyriq Withers – Actor, best known for HIM, Legacies, and The Game, initiated through Iota Delta chapter at Florida State University
