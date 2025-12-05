H-Town Latest News Headlines

Kerrville PD to release 911 calls from deadly Texas floods.

Kerrville Police Department to release 911 calls from July 4 floods

The Kerrville Police Department in Texas has announced that they will release the 911 calls from the Hill Country flood that occurred on July 4th without redaction to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests. The calls were reviewed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office for caller privacy and legal compliance. The police department cautioned that the calls may contain disturbing content and advised discretion for listeners. They expressed their condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the flood.

SCOTUS Allows TX To Use New Congressional District Map

The Supreme Court is allowing Texas to use a new congressional district map in next year’s midterm election. An emergency application was filed by Governor Greg Abbott, with the conservative majority pausing a lower court ruling that said the map was unlawful due to GOP lawmakers explicitly considering race when drawing new districts. The map was drawn in hopes of giving up to five extra Republican House seats.

He rescued 165 kids in Texas Hill Country floods. Now, Houston is giving him a spotlight

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan has been named grand marshal of the 2026 Downtown Rodeo Parade in Houston. Ruskan gained national recognition for his heroic efforts during the July 4, 2025, flash floods in the Texas Hill Country, where he saved 165 children. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo praised Ruskan for his courage and commitment to service, highlighting the vital role of Coast Guard rescue swimmers in disaster response. The parade, a long-standing Houston tradition, will feature colorful floats, mounted patrols, and marching bands, with Ruskan leading the way as grand marshal. Ruskan expressed gratitude for the honor and looks forward to participating in the event alongside his fellow Coast Guard crews.

Parents Say Daughter Did Not Commit Suicide

The parents of a Texas A&M student found dead after a football tailgate party don’t believe it was a suicide, as police allege. The police report says 19-year-old Brianna Aguilera was at an Austin apartment complex after the Thanksgiving game between the Longhorns and the Aggies. She apparently fell from the 17th floor. On her phone, investigators recovered a “deleted digital suicide note.” But the family of Aguilera say the don’t believe the police’s investigation. They’ve hired a high-profile attorney to investigate and are holding a press event on Friday.

Officers shoot suspect who fired at them during traffic stop, Houston police say

A man in Houston was shot by police after allegedly firing a gun at officers during a vehicle chase. The man had a felony warrant for his arrest and was initially pulled over for an expired registration. He attempted to flee after officers discovered the warrant, leading to a pursuit where he fired at police. The man was eventually shot multiple times by officers and is in critical condition. Two women in the car with him were also involved, with one being arrested for a felony warrant. The incident is under investigation by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Houston Police Department.

Aldine ISD teacher arrested for child sex assault 2 years after warrant was issued: court records

A teacher from Aldine ISD in Houston, Texas, has been arrested on charges of child sexual assault. Derrick Banks, 39, an agriculture teacher at Eisenhower High School, was arrested after two warrants were issued for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. The investigation began in 2021, alleging that Banks met a 13-year-old boy through an app and sexually abused him. Despite the warrants being issued in 2023, it took two years for Banks to be arrested. Aldine ISD confirmed Banks was employed after his arrest and has placed him on administrative leave.