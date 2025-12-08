Corey Holcomb Unfiltered: Truth, Love & the Dark Side of Hollywood

Source: Radio ONE / The Madd Hatta Show

Comedian Corey Holcomb crashed into The Madd Hatta Show, dropping truth bombs that sent shockwaves through the airwaves. Known for his raw and unfiltered comedy, Holcomb held nothing back, diving deep into the realities of fame, relationships, and navigating the treacherous waters of Hollywood.

Right from the jump, Holcomb confronted the idea of repercussions for his outspoken style. “I choose the repercussions that come with the truth before anything else,” he declared, setting the stage for a conversation that was anything but ordinary. He charges through topics most entertainers dodge, from his controversial views on marriage to the hidden dynamics of the entertainment industry.

When asked if he’s ever been hurt in a relationship, Holcomb embraced the idea, stating, “Pain is one of the greatest lessons in the world. What could be better than pain?” He argues that these experiences are necessary for growth, a perspective that keeps his comedy grounded in a reality that resonates with his audience.

Holcomb also pulled back the curtain on Hollywood, claiming he’s been sidelined for not playing the industry’s “wicked” games. He alleges that success often comes with a “humiliation ritual,” a price he refuses to pay. Instead, he’s built a loyal following on his own terms. “The streets chose me,” he proclaimed, explaining how the internet allowed him to connect directly with fans, creating a career that thrives outside the traditional system. “I’m an anomaly that they’re not really worried about yet, but I know in their mind, they’re like, ‘this goddamn Corey is still around.'”

From blasting the marriage contract as a government agreement to announcing his plans to create his own movies, Corey Holcomb continues to carve his own path. He’s a road warrior building an empire one laugh, one truth, and one sold-out show at a time.

Check out the interview below.