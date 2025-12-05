Madd Hatta & Hoodies 4 Healing Feed Houston’s Homeless

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Radio One

Houston’s own Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1 recently brought attention to the incredible work of the Hoodies 4 Healing Foundation, a local organization dedicated to supporting the city’s underserved community. During an on-air interview, representatives Devon Bank and C.J. talked about the foundation’s powerful origin story and its unwavering commitment to feeding hundreds of people every week.

The inspiration behind Hoodies 4 Healing comes from its founder, Rosemary Tucker. As Devon Bank shared, the mission began after Rosemary’s daughter underwent brain surgery. “She prayed to God and she told God, if you heal my daughter, I will serve your people,” Bank explained. “And that was over five years ago. She’s been serving 200 to 300 people every single Sunday, full meals.”

This promise blossomed into a weekly effort under the bridge at 2001 Commerce, where volunteers not only serve food but also provide haircuts, baptisms, and vital human connection. C.J., a long-time friend of the founder, was moved to join after seeing the impact firsthand. “I saw me,” he said, reflecting on the men and women being served. “It just does my heart good knowing that I can freely give to help others who can’t help themselves.”

The foundation’s consistent presence has become a beacon of hope, inspiring community leaders to get involved. The Madd Hatta announced that his Madd Hatta Cares Foundation, along with the Mostyn Law firm, will be joining the Hoodies 4 Healing team to serve the community on Sunday, December 14, 2025. This collaboration highlights a growing movement to support the organization’s mission through both volunteering and donations.

Hoodies 4 Healing operates every Sunday, relying on volunteers and financial support to continue its work. The organization’s efforts demonstrate the power of commitment and community, providing not just meals but also dignity and hope to Houstonians in need. To learn more or contribute and get information about the December 14th give back visit Hoodies4Healing.org.

