Erica Banks Arrested

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Rapper Erica Banks, known for her rise in hip-hop and appearance on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was arrested in Georgia during a traffic stop on December 8. She was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute after ecstasy pills were found in her purse. This is not her first run-in with the law, as she was previously arrested for carrying a stolen firearm at an airport. Banks was booked into DeKalb County Jail and later released, with no bond amount disclosed.