Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

On what would have been his 34th birthday, the late PnB Rock’s legacy continues to shine with the release of his posthumous single, “How Would U Feel.”

The track, unveiled on December 9, 2025, serves as a stark reminder of the talent PNB Rock was and the emotional depth he brought to his music.

“Yerrrrrrrr.. How Would U Feel Out Now On All Platforms” read his Instagram account

“How Would U Feel” resonates with fans as a soulful exploration of love, seduction, and imagery the leads to the bedroom; themes central to his music. The song’s release has given fans a nostalgia, and has sparked hope among listeners that a full posthumous album may be on the horizon.

Listen to How Would U Feel below!

PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, tragically passed away in 2022, leaving behind a rich catalog of music that continues to inspire. His ability to connect with audiences through relatable storytelling and emotive delivery made him a standout figure in the hip-hop and R&B scenes.

The release of “How Would U Feel” is not just a celebration of PnB Rock’s birthday but also a tribute to his legacy. Fans have taken to social media to express their emotions, sharing memories and gratitude for the music he left behind.

The song’s heartfelt lyrics and melodic production have struck a chord, reminding listeners of the unique voice that was lost too soon.

As the music world reflects on PnB Rock’s contributions, “How Would U Feel” stands as a testament to his artistry and the lasting impression he made. The single is available on major streaming platforms, allowing fans to honor his memory and keep his music alive.v

[LISTEN] PnB Rock Posthumously Releases ‘How Would U Feel’ on 34th Birthday was originally published on wrnbhd2.com