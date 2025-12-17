California Stops Tesla

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

The California Motor Vehicles Department has given Tesla 90 days to revise its marketing of driver-assistance technology, warning of a potential temporary ban on vehicle sales if the electric car maker fails to comply. The DMV’s action follows a ruling that found terms like “auto-pilot” and “Full Self-Driving” used by Tesla may be misleading to consumers. Tesla has been instructed to make its technology fully autonomous or stop using the labels, with the DMV requiring confirmation of compliance within 30 days. Despite a legal battle between Tesla and California regulators, the company has begun making changes to its marketing materials, shifting away from the “Autopilot” label. Tesla shares fell after the DMV announcement, but the agency is hopeful that the company will comply given its significant presence in California.