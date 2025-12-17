Diva Delight: Mariah Carey Headlines Winter Games Kickoff

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Pop star Mariah Carey is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina winter Olympics on February 6. Organisers praised Carey’s music for its ability to transcend generations and cultures, capturing the emotion of the event. The Olympic torch is currently making its way through Italy in anticipation of the Games, which will run from February 6 to 22 in northern Italy. The Paralympic Winter Games will follow from March 6 to 15.