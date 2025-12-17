TikTok’s First Ever Award Show Names Ciara As Headliner

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Traditional award shows like the Oscars and Grammys just aren’t cutting it anymore.

As if the introduction of the Streamer Awards wasn’t evidence enough that the entertainment landscape is changing, the first-ever TikTok Awards are next.

The big event goes down on December 18 at the Hollywood Palladium, but you can stream it on its platform or on Tubi. The red carpet kicks off at 5 p.m., and the big show follows at 6 p.m.

Of the many stars expected to make appearances, TikTok has named Ciara as a headline performer, a no-brainer given how many dancing trends she’s inspired.

“There’s nothing like performing for a community that loves movement, music, and expression as much as I do,” Ciara said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The TikTok platform plays a significant role in entertainment. It is one of the most influential platforms in the world. The TikTok Awards are all about celebrating that spirit, and I’m honored to hit the stage for the first-ever show in the US.”

Hollywood stars already announced include Paris Hilton and Bethenny Frankel, as well as the more unconventional stars of the social media age like creators REI AMI, Tan France, Tefi Pessoa, Justin Danger, Patrick Starrr, Carter Gregory, and Ashby Florence.

They’ll be responsible for presenting awards for categories like Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Okay Slay Award, Video of the Year, I Was Today Years Old Award, Immediately Added to Cart Award, CapCut Creator of the Year, and Live Creator of the Year.

Before coming stateside this week, the app hosted the TikTok Awards Australia in November, which premiered to mixed reviews because Black creators weren’t properly recognized and were even rushed off the red carpet.

“We are all deeply upset that some of our valued guests had a negative experience at this year’s TikTok Awards, and we wanted to address our community personally,” TikTok’s statement read, adding, “We sincerely apologise to anyone who felt excluded or uncomfortable.”

