Kai Cenat Talks “Frustration And Fear” Of Mental Health Struggles On 24th Birthday

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

As Kai Cenat celebrates his 24th birthday, the successful streamer has a lot to be proud of.

But instead of partying it up with his AMP collective, he took the time to reflect on how he’s been feeling lately concerning his mental health.

He begins by shouting out all the fans’ well-wishes over the past few days as he celebrates another trip around the sun before addressing the burden of wanting to achieve more.

“I felt like it was the perfect day to be transparent and honest with you guys,” Cenat said. “A few days ago, I spread awareness on mental health and how important it is to take care of yourself. Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [realized] that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of.”

He’s had his head down and working the past few months, pointing his fans to his “more personal page,” Kc3hidd3n, to see what he’s been creating, but warns the page will be going private soon, so ”whoever gets in gets in.”

He champions the importance of taking care of your mental health, admitting his has improved after he was in his head “out of frustration and fear,” all in the name of wanting to create.

He ends the video message, “I don’t know if I’m getting mature, or I’m just looking at things from a broad point of view, but I’m so passionate about creating in general, and I’m excited to show you guys what’s going on.”

Cenat’s post echoes similar sentiments he made on stage at the 2025 Streamer Awards when accepting the award for Best Streamed Collab.

He urged his fellow streamers to protect their mental health, to stress the importance of collaborating within their community, and to explain how anime has helped lift his spirits.

See social media’s response to Cenat breaking down the reality of becoming a streaming star.