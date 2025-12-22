CASSIUS Gems: Latto’s Sexiest “Georgia Peach” Instagram Moments

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Latto turns 27 today, and as one of the ladies leading the charge in women’s hip-hop, she’s got a lot to celebrate.

The Atlanta-raised rapper first started gaining fame in 2016 on the Lifetime reality series The Rap Game. She won the show but turned down the prize, which was a recording contract with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def label.

Instead, she began charting her own path, which proved successful with the release of her first hit song, “Bitch from da Souf.” The momentum continued with an RCA deal, a stamp of approval from Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane, and her debut album titled Queen of da Souf.

Next came more star-studded collaborations, like the catchy “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B, K-pop figurehead Jung Kook, and Jennifer Lopez, while also appearing on Forbes 30 Under 30 and earning her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Despite being front and center with her celebrity life, she’s kept her dating life completely under wraps while rumors swirl that she’s in a committed, years-long relationship with 21 Savage.

Boyfriend or not, she’s not afraid to get brash and sexual in her music either, which she sees as a benefit.

“I think it gives me another experience to rap about that women can relate to,” she told NPR. “I can speak from the perspective of in the moment having sex, or I can rap in about sex from a n-gga from the past. It’s so many different ways that you can flip the sexual content, so that’s a positive.”

She remains one of the most beloved women in rap, and that’s hard to argue after a quick glance at her Instagram showing her in bikinis, skintight dresses, and lingerie.

See her hottest Instagram moments below.