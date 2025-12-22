iShowSpeed Announces He’s Heading To Africa For His Next Livestream Tour

Alex Pantling – UEFA

iShowSpeed already embarked on his Speed Does America Tour across the 50 states, and now he’s switching continents.

For his next boots-on-the-ground effort to engage with his fans in the wild, the streamer is going to the motherland as he announces his Speed Does Africa Tour.

Sunday afternoon, he posted a trailer showing him working out on the beach until he spots something glistening beneath the sand. He runs over to dig it up, discovers a globe, and a strong gravitational pull keeps yanking his hand toward the continent of Africa. Glimpses of its culture, people, and monuments flash across the screen, and he suddenly decides it’s got to be his next destination.

“Oh my goodness, it’s about that time,” the 20-year-old says, signaling he’s ready for the lengthy flight from America.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Beginning Dec. 29, Speed is scheduled to visit 20 countries in 28 days, and you can see the list of all the spots below:

Algeria Liberia Angola Morocco Benin Mozambique Botswana Namibia Egypt Nigeria Ethiopia Rwanda Eswatini Senegal Ghana South Africa Ivory Coast Zambia Kenya Zimbabwe

Speed has been leading the charge of streamers who thrive on leaving their computer chair in favor of traveling in the wild to meet crazed fans, celebrities, and, of course, his challenging series where he takes on pro athletes to prove his own athleticism.

He first confirmed the Africa tour earlier this month during what he said would be his last desktop stream in a while.

“Y’all boys better get ready, ’cause I’m doing a lot of crazy stuff, bro,” Speed teased during a recent stream. “We’re doing a lot of crazy stuff. I’m not even gonna spoil it.”

As the world of streaming continues to evolve, see the reaction to Speed’s upcoming trip below.