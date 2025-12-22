10 Thirsty Tweets About Anthony Joshua

Source: GIORGIO VIERA / Getty

This past weekend, the segment of the world who didn’t know who Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is found out exactly who the heavyweight boxer is and more importantly, how fine of a specimen he is. Towering over his competition Jake Paul, at 6’6″ and 245 pounds, boxing fans watched him overpower Paul in the Netflix bout that ended in six rounds. While Joshua knocked out Paul, the real conversation on social media was about his physique, good looks and killer mentality.

Ladies (and some gents) took to social media to thirst over the professional athlete. Joshua may have knocked out Paul, but he was a good sport about it. Even raising his opponents hand after the match and saluting him for taking each punch and getting back up. Viewers couldn’t help but fawn over his British accent, abs and demeanor. Especially when he took a moment to adorn his solid neck with a blinged out chain to solidify his win.

Joshua held the unified world heavyweight championship twice from 2017 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2021. And now, he holds the title of heartthrob. As a result, X was full of thirsty tweets about the boxer. Keep scrolling to see the most parched ones.

After his fight with Paul, Joshua called out Tyson Fury saying, “If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there that will take on any challenge, step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy,” Joshua said after defeating Paul. “Don’t do all that talking, ‘AJ this, AJ that.’ Let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”

Looks like we’ll be seeing much more of the hunky boxer and we can’t wait.



