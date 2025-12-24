Hours and Closings: 2025 Texas Holiday Alcohol & Restaurant Guide

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

In Texas, alcohol sales are strictly regulated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). If you are planning a holiday celebration, it is important to know that liquor stores (also known as package stores) are legally required to close on specific major holidays.

Holiday Hours for Texas Liquor Stores

Under state law, liquor stores are permitted to operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and must remain closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Holiday Date Liquor Store Status Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025 OPEN (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025 CLOSED New Year’s Eve Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 OPEN (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.) New Year’s Day Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 CLOSED

Important Rules for Beer and Wine

While liquor stores are closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, you can still purchase beer and wine at grocery and convenience stores if they are open. Standard sales hours for these retailers are:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. to midnight.

7 a.m. to midnight. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Sunday morning).

7 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Sunday morning). Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight.

Note: Many major grocery chains like H-E-B and Target close entirely on Christmas Day, so you may need to visit a convenience store for last-minute beer or wine.

On-Premise Consumption

If you prefer to celebrate at a bar or restaurant, these establishments can continue to serve mixed drinks, beer, and wine on holidays, provided they have the necessary TABC permits and follow standard operating hours.

Christmas Day in Houston doesn’t mean the city shuts down. While some kitchens take the day off, plenty of restaurants keep the lights on, the ovens hot and the welcome warm for anyone looking to skip cooking or keep a tradition alive.

Whether you’re craving a classic holiday meal, comfort food, steak and seafood, something globally inspired or a quick bite from your favorite burger joint, Houston’s dining scene delivers. From upscale spots perfect for a special occasion to casual favorites ideal for a low key day, there’s no shortage of options across the city.

To make things easier, we’ve rounded up 35 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Houston. Hours and menus can vary, so it’s always smart to check ahead, but if you’re hungry on Dec. 25, these spots have you covered.

