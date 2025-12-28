Source: 97.9 The Box / General As 2025 winds down, there’s something about Houston that makes the final moments of the year feel bigger, warmer, and full of possibility. The city hums with energy as December fades, offering endless ways to welcome a fresh start. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner with skyline views, live music spilling into the streets, or fireworks lighting up the night, Houston knows how to turn New Year’s Eve into a moment worth remembering. CONTEST: Win The Ultimate VIP New Year’s Experience For You & 5 Friends RELATED: The Biggest Tours, Comedy Shows & Events Coming to Houston in 2026 From romantic nights out to packed celebrations with friends, or even cozy gatherings at home surrounded by family, Houston fits every vibe. The city’s diversity shines brightest at midnight, when different traditions, neighborhoods, and stories all count down together. No matter how you choose to celebrate, there’s no better place to ring in the new year than right here, where the clock strikes twelve and the next chapter begins with unmistakable Houston flair.

Here are 20 things to do in Houston for New Year’s Eve. Source: General / Ali Siddiq Kick off 2026 with tons of laughs at Smart Financial with Ali Siddiq and special guests David Banner and Ryan Davis. Ali Siddiq, a Houston native, has emerged as a formidable force in the world of comedy, captivating audiences with his unique blend of humor and storytelling. Raised in the tough neighborhoods of Houston’s Third Ward, Siddiq draws inspiration from his upbringing, infusing his performances with raw authenticity and poignant insights into life’s complexities. His comedic style transcends mere jokes, delving into the intricacies of human experiences with wit and vulnerability.

Source: General / NYE Casino Prospect Park in Houston will host a lively NYE Casino Night for New Year's Eve 2025, featuring DJs, free entry before 10 PM, complimentary champagne early on, $150 Moët bottle deals, and a fun casino theme to ring in the new year. Expect great music by DJ Hi-C and a big party atmosphere as they welcome 2026 with games, drinks, and music.

Source: Radio ONE / General New Year’s Eve deserves a grand finale, and Kamp Houston is setting the stage with The Greatest Show Party, a high-energy celebration filled with acrobats, fire breathers, fireworks, and nonstop excitement. As the clock counts down to midnight, DJ Efeezy will keep the music going, making this an unforgettable way to welcome the new year in true Houston style.

Source: General / Wheeler Ave Ring in the new year with New Year’s Eve services on December 31, offering three opportunities to worship and reflect at 12:00 noon, 7:00 pm, and 10:00 pm. Whether you’re looking for a midday moment of gratitude or a late-night service leading into midnight, all are invited to come together and close out the year in faith and fellowship.

Source: Houston / General Children’s Museum of Houston Presents: Rockin’ New Year’s Noon! It’s time to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome the New Year early at Children’s Museum Houston’s beloved New Year’s Noon celebration, the city’s longest-running New Year’s Eve event just for kids. Families can skip the midnight countdown and enjoy a full morning of fun featuring live DJs, juggling acts, puppet and magic shows, hoop performances, giveaways, and nonstop dancing, all leading up to the signature noon ball drop that rings in 2026 Times Square–style. The festivities include a high-energy countdown party, post-ball-drop sing-alongs, and dance parties, plus a quieter, sensory-friendly auditorium experience designed for younger children. All day long, kids can also craft festive hats, noisemakers, and light-up 2026 glasses, making it a joyful, action-packed way for families to celebrate the New Year together.

Source: Downtown Aquarium / General Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Kids Bash invites families to celebrate together in the Nautilus Ballroom at the Downtown Aquarium on December 31 for a fun-filled, kid-friendly way to ring in the new year. The event features a festive balloon drop, party favors, dancing, games, mascot appearances, a live DJ, and chances to win prizes, making it an exciting celebration for all ages. As a bonus, attendees can also enjoy 50 percent off an All Day Adventure Pass ticket for even more family fun.

Source: General / Post Houston Swing by POST Houston on December 31 from 9 PM to 2 AM as the city roars into the New Year with a Great Gatsby–inspired celebration packed with glitz, glamour, and over-the-top excitement. Guests will step into a Roaring ’20s dreamscape featuring the festive Winter Wonderlawn, dazzling cirque performers and century characters, complimentary caricature drawings, and multiple DJs spinning a mix of modern and vintage sounds across Skylawn. The night builds toward a breathtaking midnight fireworks show by Celestial Displays, Texas’ premier pyrotechnic artists, with sky-filling bursts launched across the 5.5-acre rooftop park. With rooftop bars, late-night bites, skyline views, and champagne-sparkle fireworks all around, it’s the ultimate way to toast to 2026—so dress to impress, embrace the decadence, and ring in the New Year with a bang.

Source: General / Dueling Pianos End 2025 and welcome 2026 in downtown Houston at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar during its lively New Year’s Eve celebration on Wednesday, December 31. Guests can expect a high-energy night filled with music, laughter, and nonstop fun as four of the bar’s favorite piano players lead sing-alongs, hand out party favors, and keep the crowd entertained all night long. With signature bathtub cocktails and a complimentary bottle of champagne included with table reservations, it’s a festive and interactive way to ring in the New Year.

Source: General / Chapman & Kirby Ring in 2026 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Artistic Odyssey at Chapman & Kirby on Wednesday, December 31, billed as Houston’s premier NYE party. The night features three rooms of entertainment, live performances by The Hutson Percussion Band, and DJ sets from Efeezy and J Que INDMIX, plus a magazine-style photo booth, on-site photographers and videographers, and full cash or credit bars stocked with premium liquor. Guests can enjoy VIP perks including complimentary hors d’oeuvres before 11 pm, drink tastings powered by Grey Goose, D’Usse, and Patrón, a carving station with ribeye and more, bottle service tables and sections, hookah and cigars, premium party favors, a midnight champagne toast, and the official NYE countdown. Valet and nearby parking are available, rideshares are encouraged, and the event is 21+ with formal to semi-formal attire required—dress to impress, arrive early for tables.

Source: General / New Light Church New Light Church invites the community to close out the year with The Audacity to Be NYE Worship Experience, a powerful New Year’s Eve service happening December 31 at 10 PM. This special night of worship will usher in 2026 with faith, praise, and expectation, bringing people together for an uplifting spiritual experience as the clock strikes midnight. The service will take place at New Light Church, located at 1535 Greensmark Drive in Houston, creating a meaningful and inspiring way to step boldly into the new year.

Source: General / Lighthouse Church The Lighthouse Church invites you to spend New Year’s Eve celebrating more than just a countdown, but meaningful growth, faith, and fresh beginnings the Lighthouse way. Join the church community for an unforgettable night filled with surprises, powerful worship from We Are LH Music, and a special guest appearance by Jamal Roberts as everyone steps boldly into the new year together. With services on December 31, 2025 at 7 PM and 10 PM CST at 6650 Rankin Road in Humble, and streaming on KeionHendersonTV, it’s a chance to start the year blessed, covered, and surrounded by your people, exactly where you belong.

Source: Europa Press News / Getty Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at Four Seasons Hotel Houston with a glamorous night of music, dining, and unforgettable moments from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests will enjoy dancing to curated beats from a live BELLOSOUND DJ, a celebratory midnight champagne toast, exclusive party favors, gourmet late-night bites, and a beautifully designed photo area to capture the night. Passed hors d’oeuvres include chipotle-glazed chicken skewers, coconut-crusted shrimp with sweet-and-sour sauce, classic crab cakes with house remoulade, and vegetable samosas with fresh chimichurri, while table, booth, and private space reservations are available for a more elevated experience. The 21+ event also offers discounted valet parking and special room rates for guests who want to extend the celebration with an overnight stay, adding an extra layer of luxury to ringing in the new year.

Source: General / Kemah Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Kemah Boardwalk with an evening packed with delicious food, live music, entertainment, and festive crafts for the whole family. The lively waterfront atmosphere makes it easy to create lasting memories, all leading up to a dazzling fireworks show over Galveston Bay. Ring in 2026 on December 31, 2025 from 1 to 9 PM, with live music, entertainment, and fireworks that are completely free and open to the public.

Source: General / CityCentre Welcome the new year early with Noon Year’s Eve at CityCentre, a family-friendly celebration happening in the Plaza on Sunday, December 31 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Families can dance along with a DJ, enjoy face painting, balloon artists, and other fun activities, then wrap up the noon hour with bubbles for a festive daytime countdown that’s perfect for all ages.

Source: The Roof on the Lake / General Ring in 2026 under the stars at The Roof on the Lake with a glamorous lakeside masquerade celebration on December 31 from 8 PM to 1 AM, where luxury meets unforgettable vibes. This New Year’s Eve experience features live music and DJ entertainment, dancing, a chef-curated gourmet dinner buffet with a carving station, elevated sides, decadent desserts, and vegetarian options, plus a 360 photo booth for share-worthy moments all night long. Guests can elevate the celebration with an open champagne bar add-on for unlimited pours, enjoy reserved seating with VIP table, patio, or lounge options, and soak in panoramic waterfront views as the countdown to midnight hits. With an elegant, chic, and NYE-sexy dress code encouraged—think golds, blacks, metallics, and elevated looks—this sophisticated, spectacular night is set to be the New Year’s Eve event of the season.

Source: House of Blues / Radio One If you ever debated Jodeci or Boys 2 Men, Brandy or Monica, this one’s for you. Everything felt better in the ’90s—especially 90s R&B—and you can relive it when If It Don’t Feel Like 90s RnB returns to Houston for a special New Year’s Eve edition on Tuesday, December 31 at House of Blues Houston. Hosted by Keith Jacobs with the soundtrack provided by The Ken Chatman Project, the IIDFL90sRnB NYE Edition promises nonstop classics, heavy nostalgia, and a few surprises along the way. Tickets are limited, capacity is tight, and you never know who might show up—so don’t wait to lock yours in.

Source: General / Privilege Houston Celebrate the Best of Both Worlds this New Year’s Eve at Privilege Houston on Wednesday, December 31, 2026, located at 808 Anita Street. The night features sounds by DJ Justo, Wreck, and MC Kane inDmix, plus a photo booth, party favors, valet service, and a red carpet entrance to set the tone. Guests can enjoy two levels of entertainment with both indoor and outdoor spaces, a full kitchen, a complimentary drink ticket, and a midnight balloon drop to ring in the new year in style.

Source: General / Rainbow Lodge Rainbow Lodge offers a cozy, lodge-inspired setting for New Year’s Eve, featuring a thoughtfully crafted three-course dinner that highlights wild game and fresh seafood. It’s an ideal spot for a warm, intimate celebration, blending rustic charm with elevated cuisine to close out the year on a memorable note.

Source: General / Mambos Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable rooftop celebration inspired by Bourbon Street, happening from 6 PM on December 31 to 1 AM on January 1. This all-inclusive New Year’s Eve package, priced at $250 per person, features an all-you-can-eat New Orleans–style cuisine buffet, an all-you-can-drink premium open bar, private bathrooms, and exclusive access to a Bourbon Street–themed private balcony and rooftop for a truly elevated experience. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.