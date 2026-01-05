Janet Jackson Teases Major “Treat”

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Janet Jackson has excited fans with a mysterious tease for the New Year in a recent video message. The singer hinted at new projects in 2026, sparking speculation about a long-awaited album release. Despite previous plans for an album and tour in 2020 being paused, Jackson’s upcoming milestone of turning 60 and celebrating five decades in the spotlight suggest a monumental year ahead for the Pop queen. Fans eagerly await more details on what Jackson has in store for the coming year.

Many fans speculated that the remarks may refer to Jackson’s long-awaited new album.

She last released a project over a decade ago, in 2015, with the chart-topping ‘Unbreakable.’The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced the ‘Black Diamond’ album and an accompanying tour in 2020, but it appears the global crisis paused those plans at that time.

Whatever Ms. Jackson (who is fresh from wrapping a Las Vegas residency) has up her sleeve, 2026 is already shaping up to be a monumental one for her. For, it’s the year the Pop queen turns 60 and celebrates five decades in the spotlight.

Janet Jackson rang in the new year with a sleek, fashion-forward Instagram post on Thursday, January 1, that had fans doing a double take.

The Grammy-winning singer and global pop icon, 59, started 2026 on a confident note as she shared a series of polished photos to her feed, pairing a simple New Year’s message with a striking visual moment.

in the images, Jackson was seen posing indoors against a clean white wall, letting her outfit and presence do most of the talking. She wore a fitted, off-the-shoulder black midi dress that hugged her frame and highlighted her silhouette. One shoulder was left bare, adding a subtle edge to the otherwise minimalist look, while long sleeves extended over her hands, giving the outfit a modern, almost sculptural feel. She completed the look with knee-high black heeled boots featuring pointed toes and gold hardware details near the ankles.

Her hair was styled in soft, layered waves with full bangs framing her face, lending a slightly retro vibe that complemented her understated makeup. Glossy lips, defined eyes, and dark nails tied the look together, while a bold statement ring added a pop of contrast.