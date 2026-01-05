REALITY AV ON JILL SCOTT NEW ALBUM AND PRINCE SONGS

Prince's 'Purple Rain' and 'When Doves Cry' see huge Spotify spikes after 'Stranger Things' appearance

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Two Prince Songs Skyrocket After Appearance In Stranger Things Season Finale

The streaming numbers for two Prince songs are up after appearing in the season finale of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” According to new Spotify data, “Purple Rain” has seen a 243-percent increase, while “When Doves Cry” increased 200-percent. Both songs appear on Prince’s 1984 “Purple Rain” album.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jill Scott Announces FIrst Album In Over A Decade

Jill Scott is sharing the details about her first album in over a decade. It’s called “To Whom This May Concern” and she’s already shared the lead single “Beautiful People.” The album marks Scott’s first album since 2015’s “Woman.” It’ll include 19 songs and feature collaborations with Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and Too Short. “To Who This May Concern” drops on February 13th.

Drake Accused Of Using Bot Farms And Money Laundering Through Online Casinos

Drake is being accused of using the online casino Stake.us to inflate music streams and conceal financial transactions. According to a federal RICO class-action lawsuit, the rapper, along with streamer Adin Ross and George Nguyen, deployed automated bots to increase the number of plays Drake’s songs have on Spotify and other streaming platforms. The lawsuit also accuses them of using Stake’s internal fund transfer feature to finance the activity. Drake has been a brand ambassador for Stake since 2022. Its representatives have denied the accusations.

Beyonce Becomes 5th Musician On Forbes’ Billionaires List

Beyonce is officially joining the billionaires club. According to Forbes, she is the 5th musician to reach the milestone. The singer crossed the one-billion mark after the success of her Cowboy Carter tour, which generated over 400-million-dollars in ticket sales. Forbes reported that most of Beyonce’s wealth comes from her music catalog and live performance rather than business ventures. Her husband, Jay-Z was the first musician billionaire in 2019. The other artists on the Forbes list include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.

Source: Amazon Music / Amazon Music

Kendrick Lamar And Playpoi Carti Lead Spotify’s Most Streamed Rap Albums In 2025

Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti lead Spotify’s most streamed rap albums in 2025. According to Hip Hop All Day, Lamar had over two-point-98-million streams with “GNX” while Carti garnered two-point-16-billion streams. Tyler, The Creator’s “Chromakopia” came in at number three, followed by “Graduation” by Kanye West, and “Damn” by Lamar. Other albums in the top ten were Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Hear,” “UTOPIA” by Travis Scott, and Drake’s “Views.”