Pastor Donnie McClurkin Facing a Civil Lawsuit

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin is facing a civil lawsuit in New York alleging years-long sexual abuse of a young man who sought him out as a spiritual mentor. The lawsuit claims McClurkin groomed the victim and engaged in sexual abuse during “pray the gay away” sessions and work-related travel. McClurkin has denied the allegations, with his attorney calling them “categorically false.” The lawsuit, filed under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, seeks accountability and closure for the victim, who says discovering an alleged apology from McClurkin brought validation to his claims.