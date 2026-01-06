Janet Jackson Celebrates Son Eissa’s 9th Birthday

Janet Jackson honors son's birthday with Playstation 5 controller cake and games

Motherhood has had a 'beautiful impact' on Janet, who wants her son to experience childhood

Janet strives to ensure her son enjoys being a child before becoming an adult

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Janet Jackson celebrated her son Eissa Al Mana’s 9th birthday with a Playstation 5 controller-shaped cake and new games. The singer shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her pride in her son’s growth. Jackson has been open about the impact of motherhood on her life and strives to ensure her son enjoys his childhood.

“To my beautiful heart and soul,” Janet wrote on her Jan. 3 Instagram post, “may God continue to bless you and keep you close ALWAYS. Happy Birthday, baby.”

Hi, sweetheart. I just want to say that I’m so proud of you and the young man you’re becoming,” she said at the time, happily smiling while looking into the camera. “You’re so talented [and] you’re very brilliant, baby. I’m so proud of you and proud to be your mama. I love you so much.”

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Indeed, Janet has been open about how Eissa has changed her life, including how she learned to balance raising him out of the spotlight and focusing on her singing career.

“The most important thing I’ve done is become a mother, and it’s had a beautiful impact on my life,” she told The Guardian in September 2024. “I wanted to have three children, but thought, ‘I should stop there, that’s probably all I can handle.’ Because you have to give all of yourself. Obviously, you have to work, but you don’t come first any more.”

In the photo, the 59-year-old showed off her son’s Playstation 5 controller-shaped birthday cake. Complete in a red and black colorway, the treat was decorated with nine candles and an edible figurine of Astro Bot near the handles. And true to the sweet present, Janet also purchased a few games that Eissa can play on his new system.

This isn’t the first time The Velvet Rope star has honored her only child’s special day. Last year, she dedicated a sweet Instagram video to him on his 8th birthday, praising him for becoming such a “creative, kind, loving and really smart” young man. Janet, who divorced Wissam in 2017 after nearly five years of marriage, added, “Your life completely changes, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

And as she continues to build her sonic empire, she’s keen on making sure her son keeps his childlike wonder.

“I want him to experience being a child, because you don’t get to do this over,” she explained. “You’re an adult for the rest of your life, so I want him to enjoy each and every minute of being a child.”

Other celebrities, like Jodie Sweetin and Gigi Hadid, also bond with their children in special ways, showcasing their strong family connections.