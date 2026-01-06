John Legend And Chaka To Perform At Pre-Golden Globes Party

Source: Len DeLessio / Getty

Chaka Khan, John Legend, and Miles Caton will perform at The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify’s Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event celebrating the nominees of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. They will join headlining DJ Mark Ronson on January 8. Chaka Khan, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is known for her diverse music career. John Legend, an EGOT winner, has released multiple albums and will return as a coach on The Voice. Miles Caton, breakout star of “Sinners,” will perform the film’s Golden Globe-nominated song at the event.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, Chaka Khan is a ten-time GRAMMY Award-winning performer whose work spans the genres of R&B to jazz, pop, gospel, and classical. She is known for her work in the band Rufus including Stevie Wonder collaborations like “Tell Me Something Good.” She also played Sophia in the Broadway production of The Color Purple.

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and four Emmy Awards, among others. Legend has released eleven celebrated albums over the course of his career and will soon return as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for Season 29. Following the release of the 20th anniversary digital deluxe edition of his Grammy® -winning debut album, Get Lifted—featuring new remixes and collaborations with artists including Tems, Simi, Killer Mike, and Lil Wayne—Legend recently wrapped his “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour,” bringing his debut album back to the stage.