H-Town Latest News: Texans Wild Card Win And More

Texans defeat Steelers, move on to play Patriots in playoffs

Vacant church building destroyed by fire, person of interest sought

Two people found dead in Katy-area home, deputies investigating

K-9 officer recovers after suspect tries to drown him

Rockets host Bulls, looking to end 3-game losing streak

The Texans are advancing to the Divisional round of the playoffs after thumping the Steelers 30-6 on Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh. It’s the first road playoff victory for the Texans in the history of the franchise. Houston was up 7-6 at halftime, and both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. But the Texans exploded for 23 points in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. Houston will stay on the road to play the New England Patriots. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest after a fire destroyed a vacant church on the North Freeway on Monday afternoon. The Houston Fire Department responded around 12:30 p.m. to the burning complex of three buildings on I-45 near Tidwell. The congregation of the Centro Cristiano moved to Spring after TxDOT bought the church buildings last April to make room for freeway expansion. Homeless people have been living in the church, and a person was spotted inside shortly before the fire started. There were no injuries.

Harris County deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in their home in the Katy area. Deputies responded around 6 a.m. Monday to the home on Bent Springs Lane after a 9-1-1 caller said his parents had been shot. Both victims died at the scene. Their names haven’t been released. Investigators say the couple’s two adult children were sleeping upstairs when the shooting happened, along with a juvenile relative. Deputies say there were no signs of a forced entry and no weapon was recovered.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is back on the job after a suspect tried to drown him a week ago. Deputies say K-9 Ghost is fully recovered. On Monday of last week, Bryan Crofton crashed his car during a pursuit and tried to run away. Ghost chased him down and bit him near a pond in the woods, and Crofton reportedly tried to drown the dog in the water. Deputies arrested Crofton and took the unconscious K-9 to the vet. In addition to existing open warrants, Crofton is now charged with evading arrest and interfering with a service animal.

The Rockets are at home looking to snap a three-game losing skid. Houston hosts the Chicago Bulls tonight at the Toyota Center. Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith have already been ruled out for the game. The Rockets are sitting seventh in the West at 22-and-14.