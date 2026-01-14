H-Town News: Civil Rights Pioneer Claudette Colvin Dies

Claudette Colvin, a civil rights pioneer, passed away at age 86 in Houston

Texans defeated the Steelers 30-6 and will play the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round

Hundreds of Texas private schools excluded from the state's new school voucher program

Source: Julie Bennett / Getty

Civil Rights Pioneer Claudette Colvin Dies At Age 86

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin has passed away. Colvin was only 15 years old when she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on the bus for a white woman. When the bus driver asked her to move, Colvin refused to comply, and was dragged off the bus in handcuffs by police. Colvin’s act of civil disobedience preceded a similar protest by Rosa Parks by nine months. On Tuesday, her foundation announced on Facebook that Claudette Colvin had passed away at her home near Houston at age 86.

Liquid Nitrogen Tanker Truck Fire Clears From West Belt

(Houston, TX) — Traffic is flowing again since emergency crews cleared the scene of a tanker fire on the West Belt northbound near Beechnut Street. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, along with hazardous materials teams, since the tanker was leaking liquid nitrogen. Houston TranStar says the right shoulder, the right lane, and three lanes of the northbound feeder were closed. No injuries are reported. The incident is being investigated.

Harris County NYE Capital Murder Suspect Arrested In Comal County

(Houston, TX) — A Harris County murder suspect is awaiting extradition after his arrest in Comal County. Xavier Pipkin-Jarrell is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Dennis Maldonado Tejeda on New Year’s Eve. The shooting took place on West Road near Telge [[ TELL-gee: hard G ]] Road, where deputies found the victim’s body inside a vehicle. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Pipkin-Jarrell last Thursday at his home in Spring Branch, assisted by US Marshals.

Accused Santa Fe HS Shooter Still Incompetent To Stand Trial

(Santa Fe, TX) — The defense attorney for the accused Santa Fe High School shooter says state doctors told him his client is still incompetent to stand trial. Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with the murders of eight students and two teachers in the May 2018 shooting. More than a dozen others were wounded. The North Texas State Hospital is recommending Pagourtzis be re-committed for up to another year. The criminal case against him can’t proceed until his competency is restored.

Hundreds Of Texas Private Schools Excluded From School Voucher Program

(Austin, TX) — Hundreds of private schools in Texas are excluded from the state’s new school voucher program for now. The state comptroller’s [[ controller’s ]] office is waiting for a decision about its attempt to block some Islamic schools, as well as some institutions reportedly linked to the Chinese government. Acting comptroller Kelly Hancock asked Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office last month for a legal opinion as to whether such schools could be barred from the program. Families can start applying for the program in just over three weeks.

Texans Prepare To Face Patriots In AFC Divisional Round

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Texans are advancing to the next round of the playoffs against the New England Patriots. Houston crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the AFC Wild Card Round on Monday Night Football. Woody Marks rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Kirk came up with eight receptions for 144 yards and a score. Sheldon Rankins scored on a 33-yard fumble recovery and Calen Bullock had a 50-yard pick-six. The Texans will visit the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is at 2 p.m.

Rockets Beat Bulls At Home

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets put an end to their three-game losing skid. Houston beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 at the Toyota Center. Kevin Durant led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson chipped in 23 points apiece as the Rockets improved to 23-and-14. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night.