Lauryn Hill Pays Tribute To John Forté

Lauryn Hill paid tribute to John Forté following his unexpected death at the age of 50. She reminisced about their friendship, describing Forté as a gentleman and scholar with a unique way of expressing himself. Forté, known for his work with the Fugees, made a memorable appearance at the Newark stop of the 2023 Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour. Hill expressed her sorrow over the loss and shared her love for Forté, joining others in honoring his memory.