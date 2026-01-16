Listen Live
Lauryn Hill Pays Tribute To John Forté

Lauryn Hill Remembers John Forté With Heartfelt Tribute After His Sudden Death At 50

Published on January 15, 2026
John Forte Archive
Source: Myrna M. Suarez / Getty

Lauryn Hill paid tribute to John Forté following his unexpected death at the age of 50. She reminisced about their friendship, describing Forté as a gentleman and scholar with a unique way of expressing himself. Forté, known for his work with the Fugees, made a memorable appearance at the Newark stop of the 2023 Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour. Hill expressed her sorrow over the loss and shared her love for Forté, joining others in honoring his memory.

