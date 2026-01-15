John Harbaugh Is Expected To Become The NY Giants Next Head Coach & Fans Are Beyond Hyped

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

The New York Giants are determined to erase the very forgettable 4-13 season out of the minds of their fans, and they sped up that timeline by hiring a new coach before the playoffs even ended.

ESPN reports that the Giants are very close to signing a deal with John Harbaugh after he was their first in-person interview.

Adam Schefter broke the news late Wednesday night that “barring a setback, a deal is expected.” Until then, both sides are trying to finalize the numbers and conditions, with one source telling Schefter, “there still is a lot to work through.”

An update this morning confirmed that they’re still ironing out details, but the announcement could come down soon.

Giants brass applied the pressure after he first arrived at the facility on Wednesday morning and stayed into the night before flying back to his Maryland home on Giants owner Steve Tisch’s private jet.

Part-owner Chris Mara told the Athletic on Monday that he had an informal meeting Sunday at Harbaugh’s house to further paint the Giants as his landing spot, rather than the Atlanta Falcons’ he’d spoken to earlier in the week.

Even though Harbaugh hasn’t officially signed on the dotted line, Big Blue seems confident that it’s only a matter of time. The Giants’ official X account confirmed the rumors by ambiguously tweeting out a smirking emoji this morning.

The replies are full of hyped up fans ready for a new era of New York football, especially after a 7-27 record over the past two seasons under Brian Daboll.

After a solid 2022 season where he was coach of the year, the team fell off a cliff. The Giants later dropped Daniel Jones, who found and flourished in his new home as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. With a quarterback room consisting of Russell Wilson and newbie Jaxson Dart, Daboll continued to lose games and was fired mid-season.

Now, Harbaugh will have the chance to bring his championship-winning pedigree to New York City. He spent the last 18 years as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, going 180-113 and winning a Super Bowl, before he was fired last week after they missed the playoffs.

Harbaugh was also supposed to meet with the Tennessee Titans, but that’s clearly not happening anymore.

