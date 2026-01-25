Deadly Federal Shooting Victim Identified

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A U.S. Border Patrol officer shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a VA hospital in Minneapolis, who was upset by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Pretti, a U.S. citizen with no criminal record, had participated in protests against ICE. Family members described him as caring and deeply upset by the state of the country. Pretti’s parents were heartbroken and angry at the administration’s portrayal of their son as a “domestic terrorist.” They emphasized his good character and love for the country.