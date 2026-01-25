Listen Live
Close
National

Deadly Federal Shooting Victim Identified

JUST IN: Identity of Man Shot and Killed By Feds Revealed

Published on January 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Protest In San Fracisco After Minnespolis CBP Shooting
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A U.S. Border Patrol officer shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a VA hospital in Minneapolis, who was upset by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Pretti, a U.S. citizen with no criminal record, had participated in protests against ICE. Family members described him as caring and deeply upset by the state of the country. Pretti’s parents were heartbroken and angry at the administration’s portrayal of their son as a “domestic terrorist.” They emphasized his good character and love for the country.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close