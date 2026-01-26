Ye Takes Out Full Page Ad to Apologize

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

Kanye West has issued a formal apology for his past behavior, revealing his struggles with bipolar disorder and a car accident that caused brain injury. In a statement published in the Wall Street Journal, the rapper expressed regret for his actions, including using the swastika symbol and making offensive remarks. West acknowledged his detachment from reality and the harm he caused to loved ones, while also apologizing to the black community and expressing love for Jewish people. The apology comes after a series of controversial rants on social media in February 2025, where West made offensive comments and praised Adolf Hitler.

