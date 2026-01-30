Brandy Honored With Black Icon Award At The Recording Academy Honors

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

If you are a lover of R&B, specifically the golden age of the 90s, then you already know how significant Brandy is to music. Not only has she been dubbed “the vocal Bible,” but she has inspired an entire generation of artists who came before her and cite her as a direct influence.

It was only fitting that the Grammys, on behalf of the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective, honored Brandy with the 2026 Black Icon Award on Thursday, January 29, and the star-studded event was the perfect way to honor her legacy.

The musical tribute to Brandy during the event featured current R&B fixtures, Coco Jones, Kehlani and FLO, who performed “Full Moon,” “I Wanna Be Down” and “The Boy Is Mine,” respectively.

However, the superstar also took the stage to let everyone know why they were there in the first place. While performing her 1998 hit, “Almost Doesn’t Count,” Brandy paused during the song, as she was visibly emotional at being honored.

In addition to Brandy, gospel legend Kirk Franklin also received the Black Icon Award, while Pharrell Williams was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention and shapes culture,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said via statement.

“Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry,” he added.

Past honorees from the Black Music Collective include: Alicia Keys, Dr. Dre, JAY-Z, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Sylvia Rhone.

Take a look at Brandy in action at the event, receiving her well-deserved flowers.

