Brent Faiyaz New Album ‘Icon’ is Coming

Source: Aurore Marechal / Getty

R&B artist Brent Faiyaz has announced the release of his third studio album, “Icon,” set to drop on Feb. 13. The album, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, is available for pre-order and will explore Faiyaz’s journey of balancing authenticity with public perception. Faiyaz has been busy since his last album, launching his own imprint, ISO Supremacy, and collaborating on various projects. With 15 Hot 100 entries to his name, Faiyaz’s upcoming album is highly anticipated by fans.