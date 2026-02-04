Trades Heating Up Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

Clippers trade Harden to Cavaliers for Garland

NBA teams are starting to make moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The Memphis Grizzlies made an eight-player trade with the Utah Jazz, sending Jaren Jackson Junior and three others to Utah for four players, including Walter Clayton Junior, and three future first-round picks. The move gives Memphis 13 first-round draft picks over the next seven years. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons completed a three-team trade. Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Junior head to the Bulls, while Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric [[ Dah-REE-oh SAR-ich ]] are moved to Detroit.

The Clippers and Cavaliers are swapping star guards ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. ESPN reports that Los Angeles is sending James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. The deal came together quickly after it was reported Monday that the Clippers and Harden were working on a deal to move him before the deadline. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.4 points through 44 games this season. He is in the first year of a two-year, 81.5-million-dollar deal that he can opt out of following the season. The two-time All-Star Garland is averaging 18 points through 26 games.

The Celtics are adding to their frontcourt in advance of the NBA trade deadline. According to ESPN, Boston has acquired center Nikola Vucevic from Chicago. The Bulls are receiving guard Anfernee Simons and a second round pick from the C’s. Vucevic is averaging just under 17 points to go along with nine rebounds per game this season. Simons has averaged a little over 14 points per game off the bench for Boston.

The Warriors may be moving on from a member of their four most recent NBA championship teams. ESPN is reporting that Golden State has involved Draymond Green in active trade conversations in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline. Reports are indicating that Green has been involved in the framework of a potential deal to add superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo [[ YAHN-iss ah-dedo-KOON-bo ]] from the Milwaukee Bucks. The four-time All-Star is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists through 41 games played this season.

LeBron James is not expecting to be part of any NBA trade deadline deals this season. ESPN is reporting that James is expected to finish out the season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite several teams considered to be potential future destinations for his services reportedly involved in talks to acquire star-level talent. The 41-year-old has a no-trade clause and would have to approve of any deal the Lakers could try to put together. James is averaging 21.9 points through 31 games played this season.