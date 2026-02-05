Maia Campbell Reveals LL Cool J Offered $60K A Month For Rehab

Maia Campbell shares her journey with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

LL Cool J offered to pay $60,000/month for Maia's rehab, but help was declined at the time.

Maia's faith became her anchor as she continues her recovery and speaks up for mental health.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Maia Campbell is opening up about her past, her healing journey, and the people who tried to help her along the way — including hip-hop icon LL Cool J.

During a recent podcast appearance on The 85 South Show, hosted by DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, the former In The House star reflected on her struggles with substance abuse, bipolar disorder, and the road back to sobriety. For many of us who grew up in the ’90s, Maia was the ultimate girl-next-door.

She had the glowing melanin skin, the effortless style, and the talent to match. Watching her personal struggles play out publicly was difficult. But with so much revealed about her story – from the lost of her mother to internal battles – fans stayed rooting for her comeback.

Now, six years sober she continues to tell her story.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Maia revealed that she began experiencing bipolar disorder in the early 2000s, saying, “I started to suffer from bipolar in the early 2000s. It made me stronger. I have to express that I was a survivor of this mental illness.”

She explained how trying to prove she was “just like everybody else” led her down a path of destructive choices. “I was in the element trying to prove to people that I was just like them, instead of be the leader that I was supposed to be.”

Today, she says sobriety is a daily commitment. “It’s one day at a time.”

Maia Campbell Says LL Cool J Offered $60K To Get Her Into Rehab

One of the most surprising moments from the interview came when Maia shared how LL Cool J stepped in during one of her darkest periods. The two worked together on the hit sitcom In The House, and he remained concerned about her wellbeing long after the cameras stopped rolling.

According to Maia, “LL was calling trying to get me in a rehab. He was trying to pay $60,000 a month to get me in a rehab. He was trying to call and get me back in LA.”

She explained that others around her declined the help at the time, believing they could handle the situation themselves. Looking back, Maia says her faith ultimately became her anchor. “I’m back in church now… I just had to leave it up to God.”

As fans, many of us were rooting for Maia then and continue to root for her now. Hearing that celebrities around her were also trying to support her speaks to how many people wanted to see her win. In LL Cool J’s case, he put his money where his mouth was.

Regardless of whether Maia accepted that help, it’s powerful to see her continue speaking up for herself and advocating for minorities navigating mental health. Today, she’s being unapologetically herself, speaking her truth, and living her best life.

Maia Campbell Reveals LL Cool J Offered $60K A Month For Rehab was originally published on hellobeautiful.com