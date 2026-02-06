Nancy Guthrie Kidnapped For Ransom

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continues as investigators explore possible connections to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Two teens from California were arrested in a home invasion in Arizona linked to a cryptocurrency extortion scheme. The teens posed as delivery drivers, restrained residents, and demanded access to bitcoin. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the same day as the home invasion, and her blood was found on her porch. A ransom note demanding cryptocurrency was sent to TMZ, and a California man was arrested for sending a fake ransom letter to the Guthrie family.